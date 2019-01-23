Man burnt alive in gas cylinder blast in restaurant

LAHORE: A 20-year-old man was burnt alive while two others sustained burns when a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant at Imperial Mall in the Paragon Housing Society Tuesday.

Two victims were given first aid on the spot while the critically injured person was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his burns. He was identified as Shahzad.

ELITE FORCE LOGO: Additional IGP Elite Police Force has directed the officers concerned to stop using logo of Elite Police on their uniforms and vehicles. The directions have been issued in the wake of Sahiwal incident. He said no other force of Punjab Police would use the uniform similar to that of the Elite Police Force (EPF) with the logo ‘No Fear’. He said the colour of the uniform of Quick Reaction Force (QRF) should also be made different from the EPF. He also asked the officers concerned to remove logo of EPF from the vehicles not in the use of the Elite Force.