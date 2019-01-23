close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2019

Man tortured by rivals

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four youths allegedly kidnapped their opponent and shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache after severely torturing him at Chak 437/JB, Kunjranwali, on Tuesday. Complainant Ansar Sattar told the Gojra Sadr police that he was returning home from the city when accused Waris Ali and his three accomplices overpowered him and took him to the nearby forest. They allegedly tortured him severely and also shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache. He was admitted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital while police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

