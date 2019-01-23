Man tortured by rivals

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four youths allegedly kidnapped their opponent and shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache after severely torturing him at Chak 437/JB, Kunjranwali, on Tuesday. Complainant Ansar Sattar told the Gojra Sadr police that he was returning home from the city when accused Waris Ali and his three accomplices overpowered him and took him to the nearby forest. They allegedly tortured him severely and also shaved his head, eyebrows and moustache. He was admitted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital while police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.