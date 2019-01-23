Lawyer injured in scuffle

NANKANA SAHIB: A lawyer was injured due to a scuffle between the lawyers at Shahkot tehsil courts on Tuesday. According to Rana Adil Imdad advocate, he parked his car outside a lawyer’s chamber when Iqbal Butt advocate forbade him to park the car. Rana Imdad got infuriated and called his brother Rana Abid Imdad. They opened fire on Iqbal Butt. The seriously injured Iqbal Butt was shifted to THQ Shahkot. On getting Information, DPO Nankana M Naveed reached the spot. Police arrested Rana Abid Imdad.