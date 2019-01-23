Opp to resist mini-budget, says Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition has decided to strongly resist the anti-people moves of the government in the mini-budget, which is to be presented today (Wednesday). The opposition hold its meeting at the chamber of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP and senior leaders of the PML-N and other opposition parties. The meeting held discussion on the Sahiwal incident, mini-budget, extension in the military courts and other issues. The opposition expressed concern over the reports to save the top officials involved in the Sahiwal incident and it decided to stand with the family of victims. It was also decided to resist the mini-budget that the government intends to present in the National Assembly as the opposition feels that this budget will bring a new wave of price hike in the country. The opposition decided to formulate a counter strategy on the mini-budget. Talking to media persons after the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the rejection of the petition on his chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. He said the opposition has unanimously decided to oppose the mini-budget. Khursheed Shah said the government was bringing third budget in six months. “We will seek the answers from the government over our reservations on the min-budget,” he said. He said the speaker of National Assembly has not made any request for not making protests. He said the government was going from country to country with a begging bowl and creating a record of begging. Naveed Qamar said the courts should not interfere in the affairs of the Parliament as the Constitution has fixed the constitutional ambits of all the institutions.