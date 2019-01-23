close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
SA
Sibte Arif
January 23, 2019

Two Pakistani smugglers sentenced in Dubai

Top Story

DUBAI: Two Pakistani men found guilty of attempting to smuggle nearly three million in fake Euros into Dubai have been sentenced to three years in prison, the UAE newspaper The National reported. Dubai Criminal Court heard how a 51-year-old man was arrested in July last year after arriving on a flight into Dubai International Airport. Dubai Customs officers found a total of 5,000 fake notes in 500 Euro bills hidden in his luggage. During questioning, he denied attempting to smuggle the cash into the country, claiming he was simply delivering two bags to a friend. The trial heard how officers were later able to track down the man's accomplice and arrested the 36-year-old. Both from Pakistan were found guilty of smuggling fake banknotes into the Emirates with the aim of selling on the cash. Each defendant was fined Dh200,000 and ordered to be deported after completing their jail term.

