Plea against death penalty: IHC reserves verdict on convict’s appeal

ISLAMABAD: The father of a 6-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and murdered after rape has been waiting for justice since 2009. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on convict Shabbir’s appeal against death plenty for kidnapping and killing Ghulam Zainab after rape. Ghulam Zainab, daughter of Rizwan Abbasi, met the tragedy near the shrine of Barri Imam in Nurpur Shahan on the outskirts of the federal capital in June 2009. The minor girl’s body was found lying in a nullah near the shrine. Shabbir was proved guilty in 2014 and sentenced to death by the trial court. Talking to the media after the hearing, Rizwan Abbasi said, “I have been waiting for justice and appearing before courts for the last 10 years. Now I don’t have money to even buy one time meal for my family members. How can I pay any lawyer to fight my case?” He said the convict had filed his appeal with the Islamabad High Court and he was also summoned. He alleged that Shabbir’s mother had offered him Rs1.2 million but he refused, as he wanted justice for his daughter. He requested the court to provide him with justice.