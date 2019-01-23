Zagitova keen to improve results

MINSK: Russia’s Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova is hoping to end a series of disappointing results and defend her European title this week.

The 16-year-old wooed the judges and audience at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018. But things have not gone her way since South Korea.

She finished fifth at the world championships in Milan in March last year and second at the ISU Grand Prix series finals in Vancouver in December

Only fifth too in the Russian Nationals she has something to prove on the ice of Minsk’s 15,000-seat arena where the European Championships get underway on Wednesday. Spanish two-time world champion Javier Fernandez is in Minsk targeting a seventh successive continental crown to equal the record of Russia’s skating icon Yevgeny Plushenko.