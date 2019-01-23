Australia names Head, Cummins as vice-captains for SL Tests

SYDNEY: Travis Head and Pat Cummins have been named the new co-vice captains of Australia for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

They replace Josh Hazlewood, who’s been ruled out of the series due to injury, and Mitchell Marsh, who hasn’t been picked after an indifferent series against India.

Australia announcing two vice-captains had raised eyebrows not so long ago, but the fact that they have had to replace one of them, thanks to poor form and not injury, raises further questions about the leadership crisis that awaits Australia after Tim Paine.

Cummins was impressive with the bat and ball against India, and has been touted as Australia’s future leader by Shane Warne among others. With his form and fitness, Cummins has shown how indispensable he’s to this rebuilding Australian unit and how his certainty in the Playing XI makes his vice-captaincy a no-brainer.

Head too was impressive, although India found a way around him as the series progressed. But he remains one of the few certainties in Australia’s middle-order going into the first Test in Brisbane.

In addition to that, he was deemed an “impressive candidate” when interviewed during the leadership identification process conducted last year and this additional responsibility of being a vice-captain should allow him to grow on the sidelines until Australia is ready for life beyond Paine.