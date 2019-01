Kyrgios omitted for Davis Cup tie

MELBOURNE: Skipper Lleyton Hewitt Tuesday overlooked Nick Kyrgios for next month’s Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina and instead opted for Australia’s in-form stars.

Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin and doubles specialist John Peers were named for the February 1-2 tie at Adelaide’s Memorial Drive. But Hewitt, who engaged in a bitter war of words with Bernard Tomic over his Davis Cup exclusion last week, opted not to go with the talented but temperamental Kyrgios, who has been sliding down the rankings. De Minaur’s inclusion caps a huge 12 months for the youngster, who has risen up the rankings from 208 to 29 while winning his first ATP title in Sydney this month.

Nineteen-year-old Popyrin was also named after delivering a career best showing at the Australian Open last week. Under a new format controversially adopted by the International Tennis Federation, the Davis Cup will now be decided at a week-long season-ending 18-team event. It will be held in Madrid in November.

Six teams are already guaranteed a spot with Australia — the second most successful Davis Cup nation behind the United States — needing to qualify. A new format will see them play the Bosnians in best of three-set matches — as opposed to the previous five-set matches.