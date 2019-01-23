Indian selectors get cash bonus for historic Australia win

NEW DELHI: The selectors who chose the Indian cricketers to tour Australia recently have been awarded almost $30,000 each as a bonus for picking the history-making squad.

India clinched their first Test series in Australia in 71 years before claiming another historic first with a 2-1 win in the one-day internationals. The Twenty20 series ended in a draw.

The squad captained by Virat Kohli — who won three top International Cricket Council awards on Tuesday, the first player ever to do so — ended the tour without losing a series, a first on Australian soil. The Board of Control for Cricket in India awarded the players and coaches cash bonuses after the historic win, but followed up with a two million rupee ($28,000) reward for each selector.