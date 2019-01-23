Ahmad Baig awarded professional golf card

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig, a celebrated and brilliant one of the Pakistan Golf Scene, was on Tuesday formally awarded the Professional Golfers Card by President Pakistan Golf Federation Lt Gen(r)Hilal Hussain

The card-awarding ceremony was held at the Skyview Golf Club here. Award of the Professionals Golf Card is a huge honour for this golfer of talent and ability and will enable him to participate in open golf tournaments in Pakistan and overseas.

The award was earned by Baig through accomplishments as an amateur golfer which included winning the Bangladesh national golf title the other day.

Ahmed Baig now travels to Dubai to join the famous and prestigious Butch Harmon School of Golf where he will undergo five days exclusive training and practice at various various golf courses before launching himself in the Qualification phase of the MENA Golf Tour which starts golfing activity at the Ayla Golf Club, Aqaba, Jordan from January 30. Incidentally this institution is widely regarded as the best golf coaching place in the world. This training academy has worked with successful players like Phil Mickelson ,Fred Couples,Tiger Woods ,Greg Norman ,Adam Scott and Ernie Els.

On this occasion Lt Gen(r) Hilal advised Ahmed Baig to bring more laurels for Pakistan through excellence in golf tournaments overseas and within the country. Lt Gen (r) aptly summed up the situation by saying: “We are honouring the past (Ghulam Nabi) and the future (Ahmed Baig) through this act of recognition.” The ceremony at the Skyview Golf Club was attended by Mrs Asma Shami, Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan and officials of Punjab Golf Association Brig (r) Bajwa, Coach and mentor of Ahmed Baig, Secretary of Skyview Golf Club and professional golf players.