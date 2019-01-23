close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 23, 2019

LAHORE

National

January 23, 2019

LAHORE: PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Ch Tuesday visited Kot Lakhpat Railway Station and inspected facilities being provided to the passengers. The DS along with other officials inspected family waiting rooms at the station and also checked cleanliness and provision of drinking water. He directed the station’s staff to increase seating arrangements for passengers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan