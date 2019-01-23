tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent Amir Nisar Ch Tuesday visited Kot Lakhpat Railway Station and inspected facilities being provided to the passengers. The DS along with other officials inspected family waiting rooms at the station and also checked cleanliness and provision of drinking water. He directed the station’s staff to increase seating arrangements for passengers.
