ANP leader’s house damaged in mortar attack

KHAR: The house of the Awami National Party (ANP) leader was partially damaged when unidentified miscreants attacked the residence with a mortar shell in Nawagai tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday. Local and official sources said that the miscreants fired a mortar shell at the house of ANP leader and former candidate for the National Assembly Sheikh Jehanzada and his brother Maulana Khanzeb early in the day.

As a result, the house was partially damaged but luckily it caused no loss of life.

Sheikh Jehanzada is an active leader of the ANP in Bajaur district, who had also contested election for the National Assembly seat some years ago.