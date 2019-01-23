Extension of Youth Employment programme to merged districts ordered

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formed a committee to be headed by special assistant to the chief minister on IT for the amendments to the act of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and reconstitution of its board. The committee would submit its recommendations within two months. He also directed for the strengthening of IT Board and creating its linkages with other departments.

The chief minister was presiding over the 9th meeting of KPIT board at his office in Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout.

The meeting was briefed about the Digital Policy 2018-23, introduction of police online reporting system in seven districts, including efficient Internet facility, provision of healthcare medicines in the merged districts as well.

It also briefed the participants about the first cyber record centre, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Programme, Capacity Building, Chinese internship Programme and other foreign-funded projects.

The chief minister directed the IT board to have a brain-storming session to identify different problems and weaknesses in its system and find out a solution.

The meeting was told about the 8000 beneficiaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Programme.

The chief minister directed to expand this programme to the newly merged seven districts. He asked the IT board to provide the details, the expenditure and future requirements of the IT board.

Directing for the rationalisation and reconstitution of the IT board, Mahmood Khan directed for more focus work on the Digital City Project.

“Such projects could be launched in Swabi, Haripur and Hattar industrial zones on the government land. We have to take the initiatives of the digital policy and involve the private sector adding that KP IT Board should show dynamism in order to be capable to take its own decisions,” he added. The KPIT board would be made an independent body, he said, adding, adding that his government had eliminated political interference in public sector institutions.