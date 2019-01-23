Terrorist arrested in raid

PESHAWAR: The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tarnab on Tuesday and arrested an alleged terrorist along with a suicide jacket. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the security forces conducted an operation in Tarnab village, located a few kilometres north-east of Peshawar city, and arrested a terrorist. It said a suicide jacket was also recovered during the action. Security had been put on alert after some recent threat alerts that a suicide bomber may strike somewhere in Peshawar, particularly at a university.