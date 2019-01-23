close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
January 23, 2019

Terrorist arrested in raid

National

BR
Bureau report
January 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tarnab on Tuesday and arrested an alleged terrorist along with a suicide jacket. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the security forces conducted an operation in Tarnab village, located a few kilometres north-east of Peshawar city, and arrested a terrorist. It said a suicide jacket was also recovered during the action. Security had been put on alert after some recent threat alerts that a suicide bomber may strike somewhere in Peshawar, particularly at a university.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan