PM grieved over loss of lives in Lasbela accident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Lasbela District and called for observance of traffic rules.

He also expressed his condolence for the bereaved families and prayed for grant of courage to them to bear the tragic loss, PM office media wing in press release said.

The prime minister directed to ensure provision of best medical care to the injured. “Such tragic incidents remind us of our responsibility to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations for our own safety as well as of others,” he added.

Unfortunately, he said, traffic related accidents, either due to neglect of rules or poor vehicles safety, caused more losses than any other catastrophe.

“Let us value life. Let us be more careful towards this most precious gift of Almighty Allah,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.