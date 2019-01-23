BPL stints put Taskin, Shafiul, Nayeem on selectors’ radar

DHAKA: Taskin Ahmed is in contention for a recall to the Bangladesh one-day side on the back of his recent BPL form, according to ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

The Bangladesh selectors are likely to announce the squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday (today).

Mashrafe also mentioned Sabbir Rahman among those who are likely to interest the selectors, but his six-month ban will still be in place when Bangladesh play the ODIs in New Zealand, from February 13 to 20.

“I think Taskin and Shafiul [Islam] are doing well [in the BPL],” Mashrafe said. “Sabbir has had one good knock (an 85 for Sylhet Sixers). The hope is for him to keep performing. There is unlikely to be a big change. There are some places which may be up for grabs if these players keep doing well. But there’s still a lot left in the tournament.”

Sabbir is unlikely to play in the first of the three Tests too, with his ban valid until February 28, the same day the first Test starts in Hamilton.

The only way for him to play for Bangladesh before that is if the BCB relaxes its rules to make room for a batsman who is seen as a potential No. 6 in the ODI line-up.

“The type of innings he played against us, that’s the sort of batting we have expected from him in the Bangladesh set-up. But it is still early [days] to talk about.

Taskin last played an ODI in October 2017 and has been out of the reckoning due to fitness and form issues since March last year. Two other bowlers - Shafiul and Nayeem - too have earned Mashrafe’s mentions, having bowled reasonably well during the tournament.

Among those whose ODI spots could be under doubt for the New Zealand tour are Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider and Ariful Haque.