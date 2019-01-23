close
Wed Jan 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 23, 2019

Russian plane makes emergency landing

World

AFP
January 23, 2019

MOSCOW: A Russian domestic flight made an emergency landing in Siberia on Tuesday after a passenger demanded the plane change course, authorities said.

Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement the Aeroflot plane, travelling from Surgut in western Siberia to Moscow, "changed course at the demand of one of the passengers".

"The aircraft commander decided to land the plane in Khanty Mansiysk," a city 2,700 kilometres east of Moscow, the committee said.

It provided no further detail, saying investigators were working to "clarify all circumstances of what happened".

Russian news agency Interfax quoted aviation sources as saying a man had demanded the plane be diverted to Afghanistan.

Some reports said the man was detained, but others that he was still on the plane. It was not clear whether the man had been armed. Authorities cut off access to Khanty Mansiysk Airport following the incident, agencies reported.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World