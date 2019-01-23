Zimbabwe president struggles to draw ‘line’

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed on Tuesday to investigate security forces over their deadly crackdown on protesters, as he returned to the country and scrambled to fend off a barrage of criticism.

The crackdown has shattered Mnangagwa’s claims to have turned a fresh page after the violently repressive era of Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power by the military 14 months ago.

"Violence or misconduct by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe," Mnangagwa said on Twitter.

"Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll."

He also condemned the protests last week that were marked by rioting and looting.

"Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction," he said. "This is not the Zimbabwean way."

Mnangagwa issued his statement after cutting short a foreign tour to seek much-needed investment.

The protests, which were sparked by the government’s more than doubling of fuel prices, were met with a ruthless response from the army and police.

On Tuesday, the government-appointed Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission issued a highly critical report, saying at least eight people had been killed. It said that armed soldiers and police had visited many homes at night to give "indiscriminate beatings" to men and boys as young as 11.

"Torture was perpetrated through beating the men with baton sticks on their backs while they lay on the ground," it said, adding that attack dogs were used and victims were often too scared to seek medical attention.