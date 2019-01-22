JUI-S leader urges Afghan Taliban to show flexibility

BANNU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader Maulana Hamidul Haq on Monday urged the Taliban to show flexibility in their stance on the participation of the Afghan government in the ongoing peace talks to help bring stability to Afghanistan.

He was addressing a gathering arranged by Dr Mohammad Nawaz Wazir to hold Quran Khwani for the departed soul of JUI-S head Maulana Samiul Haq.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami leaders Maulana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Chiragh Hussain Shah, Maulana Abdul Hai and others were also present.

Maulana Hamidul Haq said that talks were the only solution to restore peace to the war-torn country.

He criticised the government for failure to bring the killers of Maulana Samiul Haq to justice.

IDPs protest: The internally displaced persons (IDPs) living at the Bakakhel camp on Monday staged a protest to press the government to release the compensation amount to them.

The internally displaced persons led by Malik Ghulam Khan Madakhel had gathered at the Qazi Fazal Qadir Park to record their protest.

They also threatened to stage a protest demonstration outside the offices of the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) if the compensation amount was not released within a week.

Chanting slogans against the Fata Disaster Management Authority authorities, they said that they were displaced from homes and had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace, but the government had failed to provide them relief.

The internally displaced persons said that they were faced with a host of problems.

Meanwhile, Khalid Saleem, an official of the Fata Disaster Management Authority assured the protesters that the IDPs would start receiving the compensation within one week.