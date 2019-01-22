Girl recovered, abductor held

KOHAT: The police have recovered a girl student who was kidnapped from Kohat city some two weeks back.

Police sources said that the girl (DB), who was a student of grade nine, was kidnapped from Garhi Banorian in the Kohat city. She had left home for tuition when a fake faith healer identified as Sajawal kidnapped her.

A case was registered at the City Police Station in Kohat. District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood had taken notice of the incident and formed a team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City Raza Mohammad to work out the case.

The investigation team secured the cellphone data of the accused to trace his location. The police raided his house and other hideouts, but he could not be arrested.

In the meanwhile, the police received a tip-off about the presence of the kidnapped girl and the accused at a house in Peshawar.

Ayatullah, In-Charge of City Police Station, along with other cops raided the house and recovered the kidnapped girl. The accused, Sajawal, was also apprehended in the raid. According to the police, Sajawal belonging to Togh village located on the outskirts of Kohat city, was a fake faith healer and lived in the vicinity where the girl dwelt.

DPO Wahid Mehmood gave commendation certificates and cash prizes to the policemen for successfully working out the case.

Meanwhile, Senior Civil Judge Raja Mohammad Shoaib handed over the accused to the police for four-day physical remand.