Tue Jan 22, 2019
January 22, 2019

Four illegal colonies sealed

National

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) sealed four illegal housing colonies here. A spokesman for the FDA said that under the Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, housing scheme developers were bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme, but the developers of these housing schemes started constructions without getting prior permission from the FDA. Taking notice of the irregularity, a team of the FDA Town Planning Directorate headed by Deputy Director Environment and Development Chaudhry Arshad Iqbal Warraich, Enforcement Inspector Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Gujjar and Encroachment Inspector Mian Abdur Razzaq sealed premises of Ahmad Canal View Bypass Roshanwala, Al-Barkat Villas, Sheeraz Town and Allied Housing Scheme Phase-II, besides demolishing their offices, boundary walls, roads and sewerage lines.

