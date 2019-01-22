ACE recovers Rs10.9 million in corruption cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 10.9 million from the accused in various corruption cases of Allied Hospital and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa). An ACE spokesman said that a case was registered against Wasa Deputy Managing Director Waseem Ahmad Hashmi, Deputy Director Construction-II Ziaullah, Assistant Director Construction-II Rana Khalid, DMD Engineering Muhammad Aslam, RDD Audit Ejaz Sindhu and Muhammad Raza Khan of a construction company of Dera Ismail Khan as they had embezzled Rs 6.4 million without starting work on remodeling of Paharang drain from Strom Water Channel No-1 Sheikhupura Road in 2015. During investigation, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Muhammad Younus recovered Rs 6.4 million from the accused and deposited them in the national kitty. Similarly, Rs 4.5 million were recovered from accused Jawad, a computer operator/Incharge IT Branch of Allied Hospital. He was booked in a corruption case on the charge of misappropriating Rs 9.1 million from the salaries of postgraduate trainee doctors. Further investigation against him is underway.
