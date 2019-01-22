close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
January 22, 2019

ACE recovers Rs10.9 million in corruption cases

National

A
APP
January 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 10.9 million from the accused in various corruption cases of Allied Hospital and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa). An ACE spokesman said that a case was registered against Wasa Deputy Managing Director Waseem Ahmad Hashmi, Deputy Director Construction-II Ziaullah, Assistant Director Construction-II Rana Khalid, DMD Engineering Muhammad Aslam, RDD Audit Ejaz Sindhu and Muhammad Raza Khan of a construction company of Dera Ismail Khan as they had embezzled Rs 6.4 million without starting work on remodeling of Paharang drain from Strom Water Channel No-1 Sheikhupura Road in 2015. During investigation, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Muhammad Younus recovered Rs 6.4 million from the accused and deposited them in the national kitty. Similarly, Rs 4.5 million were recovered from accused Jawad, a computer operator/Incharge IT Branch of Allied Hospital. He was booked in a corruption case on the charge of misappropriating Rs 9.1 million from the salaries of postgraduate trainee doctors. Further investigation against him is underway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan