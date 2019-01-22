Body of lady constable found from fields

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: The body of a lady police constable was found from fields at village Thudda Bhattian on Monday. Reportedly, Neelam Qadir of Harbanspura was posted at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, Lahore.
Pindi Bhattian police shifted the body to THQ hospital for postmortem. According to police, some unknown accused shot her dead. Further investigation is under way.
