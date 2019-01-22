5 arrested, dozens booked for dogfight

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra police booked dozens of people and arrested five persons for fighting dogs here on Monday.

“I cannot tolerate brutalities with dogs and those found involved in pitching these wild creatures against each other might be taken to justice under strict relevant laws,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer told reporters.

The police captured the dogs along with fighters/owners and kept them at the police station until they were freed by the local court.

The dog fighters and spectators from across Hazara had assembled at Barbir area to hold a dogfight. However, the police raided the area and arrested five dog fighters.

Those arrested included Mohammad Bashir, Gul Nawaz, Yasir Ali, Wali Hanif and Osama Niaz.

He said that a special team of police had been constituted to stop the dogfights.

“We have arrested five key players in organising the dogfight and a case has been lodged against them. The rest would soon be arrested,” said the official. He said that a case was registered.

Mansehra tehsil nazim elected: Umar Farooq was elected Mansehra tehsil nazim on Monday.

The differences that emerged among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders over the distribution of the party ticket led to the defeat as its contender for the tehsil nazim, Zahid Aziz, withdrew from the race just before polling and surprisingly voted for Umar Farooq.

The newly elected nazim, who later took the oath of his office, secured 36 of 38 votes.

As many as 16 members of the council almost all of PML-N abstained from the election session chaired by the returning officer, Mohammad Moguis Sanaullah, Mansehra assistant commissioner.

The PML-N being the single largest party having a total of 29 councillors in a house of 54 councillors suffered a defeat because of revolt by its members. A meeting of PTI, which was held last night with Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati in the chair, had decided to field Umar Farooq, a leader of PML-N dissidents as its contender for the office of tehsil nazim.

The three councillors, including two of the Pakistan People’s Party and one of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl also supported Umar Farooq in the elections and two female councillors of PML-N, who were present in council, voted against him.

“I have no words to thank those councillors who voted for me and I assure you that I would work for the uplift of people in accordance with your wishes,” Umar Farooq told the council after taking oath of office.

Umar Farooq said that tehsil was facing enormous challenges of water scarcity and other issues and he would do his utmost to address all those issues with the support of PTI government.