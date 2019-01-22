Commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A girl committed suicide in Mureedwala police limits. Shakeela, 16, of Chak 488/GB had developed differences with her family members over a domestic dispute. She ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills. The police have handed over the body to her relatives after completing legal formalities.
