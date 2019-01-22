close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
January 22, 2019

Commits suicide

National

A
APP
January 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: A girl committed suicide in Mureedwala police limits. Shakeela, 16, of Chak 488/GB had developed differences with her family members over a domestic dispute. She ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills. The police have handed over the body to her relatives after completing legal formalities.

