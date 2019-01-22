Woman killed, three injured in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was killed and three others were injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a motorcycle near Shahzad Chowk at Sindhilianwali on Sunday night. According to Arrouti police, Naveed of Chak 766/GB and his relatives Alia Manzoor, Razia Bibi and Kaneezan Bibi were on way when a tractor-trolley coming from opposite side hit their bike. As a result, Alia Manzoor was killed while three others were injured. The injured people were shifted to the rural health centre.
CERTIFICATES DISTRIBUTED: DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar on Monday distributed certificates among 20 investigation officers (IO) of different police stations of the district, who participated in a training workshop to learn how to start immediate forensic investigation after the occurrence of a crime. The Faisalabad forensic scientist SP Investigation crime scene unit gave training to the IOs.
