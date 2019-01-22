close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
MR
Monitoring Report
January 22, 2019

2 colliers killed in mine blast

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
January 22, 2019

QUETTA: Two colliers were killed in a gas explosion inside a coal mine in Dakki area of Balochistan, Geo News reported Monday. Two other miners were trapped inside the mine in the aftermath of the explosion, which caused part of the mine to cave in. Rescue efforts were under way to retrieve the colliers trapped in the mine. Around 20,000 miners are employed in 2,500 mines across Balochistan, according to government sources. Fatalities in country’s coal mining sector are commonplace, highlighting the need for better labour protection.

