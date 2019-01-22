Nafees Zakaria assumes charge as Pak HC to UK

LONDON: Mohammad Nafees Zakaria arrived in London Monday and assumed the charge of the office of High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom. According to a press release, Nafees Zakaria’s diplomatic career spans over three decades. Prior to his current assignment, he was serving as the High Commissioner for Pakistan to Malaysia. Besides serving on various diplomatic assignments in Abu Dhabi, Jakarta and Bangkok, Nafees Zakaria also served as Deputy High Commissioner in London and Consul General for Pakistan in Toronto. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nafees Zakaria served at several positions including Director General (South Asia and Saarc), Director General (Europe), Additional Foreign Secretary and spokesperson. The High Commissioner holds degree in BE (Electronics) and did Master’s in International Relations.