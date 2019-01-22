Negative attitude of Centre, provincial govts: PML-Q empowers Shujaat to take decision on coalition with PTI

ISLAMABAD: The joint parliamentary meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Monday authorised former prime minister and President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to take the decision with regard to coalition with PTI. The parliamentary meeting of PML-Q was held with the chair of its President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in Islamabad Monday, during which political and economic situation of the country came under discussion in particular every member expressed his views about resignation of Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir. Members of the parliamentary parties expressed concern over negative attitudes of present provincial and federal government in their respective constituencies and apprised party leadership Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in this regard.

MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mufti Obaidur Rehman also attended the meeting and apprised Shujaat Hussain about KPK affairs.

Meeting was attended by Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervez Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Ch Salik Hussain, Ch Hussain Elahi and Mrs Farrukh Khan, Provincial Minerals minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Ch Shujaat Nawaz Ajnala, Sajid Ali Bhatti, Ehsanul Haq, Muhammad Rizwan, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Abdullah Yousuf, Khadeeja Farooqui as well as Pakistan Muslim League Central Information Secretary Kamil Ali Agha and Mian Munir among others.

In the meeting the members expressed their grave concern over regrettable and tragic Sahiwal tragedy through a resolution and conveyed their sympathies to the oppressed family and demanded that those responsible for the tragedy be given appropriate punishment so that such incidents do not reoccur in future and the inheritors be provided justice.

The meeting expressed deep concern over mounting price hike in the country and demanded of the government to take immediate steps for providing relief to the people.

Through another resolution, need was also stressed for taking immediate steps for curbing the increasing crimes in the country.

Reposing full confidence in Shujaat Hussain, participants of the meeting authorised him to take the decision.