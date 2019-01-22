close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 22, 2019

Aussie women coach to be named in two weeks

Sports

AFP
January 22, 2019

SYDNEY: Football Federation Australia will appoint a new women’s team coach in two weeks following the shock sacking of Alen Stajcic, the governing body’s chief said Monday. Stajcic, who had coached the Matildas since 2014, was dumped by the FFA on Saturday over concerns about “workplace” and “player welfare” issues. Calls have since grown for more detailed explanation of his sudden dismissal.

FFA chief David Gallop said at the weekend he had lost faith in the 45-year-old, but speaking to reporters Monday did not give specific further details. The FFA’s own newly established Women’s Council said it was not consulted or made aware of the decision.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports