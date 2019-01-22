Aussie women coach to be named in two weeks

SYDNEY: Football Federation Australia will appoint a new women’s team coach in two weeks following the shock sacking of Alen Stajcic, the governing body’s chief said Monday. Stajcic, who had coached the Matildas since 2014, was dumped by the FFA on Saturday over concerns about “workplace” and “player welfare” issues. Calls have since grown for more detailed explanation of his sudden dismissal.

FFA chief David Gallop said at the weekend he had lost faith in the 45-year-old, but speaking to reporters Monday did not give specific further details. The FFA’s own newly established Women’s Council said it was not consulted or made aware of the decision.