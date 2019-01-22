Taylor excited as McLean Park hosts ODI

CHRISTCHURCH: McLean Park is hosting the first One-Day International (ODI) between New Zealand and India on Wednesday Central Districts’ home ground is witnessing international cricket after two summers as they lost their status when a game against Australia was abandoned and another with South Africa was moved to Hamilton. Ross Taylor, who plays for Central Districts, is happy to be playing at his home ground. But the batsman suggested that the support might not be similar to when playing against some of the other countries. “Any time India come here, they’re a powerhouse,” he said. “The NZ-Indian community come out and support them, and quite often, there are just as many Indians in the crowd as Kiwis. The venue lost its international status in February 2017 and since then the city council has worked very hard to get the ground fit again. There has been a lot of investment to upgrade the venue, particularly its turf, drainage and irrigation systems.