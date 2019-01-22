Bismah-led 17 women cricketers awarded six-month contracts

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the list of 17 women cricketers who have been awarded incentive and performance-based contracts. These six-month contracts have been effective from January 1, 2019 and will expire on June 30 this year.

The contracts for the first half of 2019 have been awarded following the settlement of all outstanding payments from the July-December 2018 contract period.

Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima, Maham Tariq and Rameen Shamin have lost their contracts while Omaima Sohail is the only new face in the 17-player list. Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz have been promoted from Categories D and E to Categories C and D, respectively, while Muneeba Ali Siddique has slipped from Category C to D. It may be recalled that during the second half of 2018, the Pakistan women cricketers featured in the ICC Women’s Championship, ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the West Indies and visited Bangladesh for ODI and T20I series.

Pakistan women team captain Bismah Maroof on this occasion said: “It is always a matter of pride to be handed a central contract. I am sure our players are happy and looking forward to doing their best in the coming months. Our aim being to build a fine team and bench-strength, these contracts certainly contribute to that purpose.” It may be added Pakistan women’s side is ranked seventh in both the ODI and T20I ICC team rankings.

List of contracted players: Category A: Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Nahida Khan and Sana Mir

Category B: Nashra Sundhu, Nida Rashid and Sidra Nawaz.

Category C: Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin Category D: Aimen Anwar, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui and Natalia Pervaiz.