Israel opens new int’l airport

RAMON Airport, Israel: Israel inaugurated a new international airport Monday in its desert south meant to boost tourism to the nearby Red Sea and serve as an emergency alternative to Tel Aviv´s Ben-Gurion airport.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the inauguration ceremony at the sleek, glassy terminal, arriving on the ceremonial first flight. "Ramon airport, this is Arkia 683, we´re very excited," Netanyahu said from the cockpit on arrival in an exchange with the tower relayed over loudspeakers. Initially Ramon Airport will handle only domestic flights, operated by Israeli carriers Arkia and Israir.