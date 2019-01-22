close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
AFP
January 22, 2019

EU sanctions Russia military intel chief

World

AFP
January 22, 2019

BRUSSELS: The European Union slapped sanctions on the two most senior officers in Russian military intelligence Monday and identified the two agents accused by Britain of carrying out a chemical attack. Along with the measures against the four GRU officers, EU member states also imposed asset freezes and travel bans on five Syrians linked to strongman Bashar al-Assad's chemical weapons program. Russia also threatened retaliation after the European Union slapped sanctions on Russian military intelligence chiefs over the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain. "We reserve the right to take retaliatory measures over this unfriendly step," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

