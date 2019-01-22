Stocks gain ground on E&P earning outlook amid thin trade

Stocks on Monday got off to a strapping start of the week on strong valuations led by expectation of robust earnings in exploration and production (E&P) companies amid mini-budget speculations that thinned out the trade volume, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed sharply higher led by autos, oil, and banking scrips on strong valuations. “Higher global crude oil prices, speculations on outcome of Prime Minister’s visit to Qatar and likely announcements of tax reforms in the mini-budget led a bullish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.6 percent or 237.27 points to close at 39,543.77 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index grew by 0.91 percent or 171.26 points to end at 18,928.33 points.

Of 340 active scrips, 162 moved up, 158 retreated, and 20 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 124.490 million shares, as compared with a turnover of 155.001 million shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, director institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said auto and exploration and production shares led the rally. “Auto shares were up on the back of the government’s decision to tie import of cars from overseas Pakistanis to the condition that they will pay in dollars. This will discourage imports, improving profit margins of the local assemblers,” Ahmad said. Abdul Ghaffar, CEO First Equity Modaraba, said positive expectations from the mini-budget that is drawing near, (scheduled for January 23, 2019), SECP’s expression of its resolve for making sincere efforts to realise premier’s slogan of increasing ease and decreasing cost of doing business, supported the market.

The market recorded healthy recovery under the lead of exploration and production and auto groups on the back of higher earnings expectations and the market talk that the upcoming mini-budget might relax conditions allowing non-tax filer to buy automobiles. Today, the volume remained thin as all eye are on the mini-budget, especially the measures the government is slated to announce especially the ones aimed at giving capital market a boost.

Meanwhile, cement sector came under pressure on the report the government has asked Competition Commission of Pakistan to look upon the price mechanism of the cement companies. Though the pricing of cement varies in the regions (south and north), but watchdogs have sniffed out a cartelisation in current price trend. Cement share were down in the range of Rs0.03 to Rs2.39/share.

Investor are mostly betting on the outcome of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Qatar as some possible deals including labour export agreement and import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) on the deferred payment are expected to be finalised. Both, if nailed down, would increase the flow of remittance, while providing cushion to dwindling reserves.

The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs131.00 to close at Rs8031.00/share, and Indus Motor Company, up Rs53.98 to finish at Rs1243.78/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Unilever Foods, down Rs89.00 to close at Rs7200.00/share, and Jubilee Life Insurance, down Rs25.99to close at Rs513.01/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 19.089 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.12 to close at Rs6.57/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Foods Limited, recording a turnover of 10.126 billion shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs1.77 to end at Rs33.63/share.