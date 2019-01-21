KP government commits Saidu Sharif Airport upgrading

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday assured that the KP government would extend every possible support for upgrading and extension of Saidu Sharif Airport.

“This airport would have a key role in the changing scenario. This region is going to be a hub of trade and investment in the wake of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The provincial government was also working to introduce tourism as an industry in Hazara, Swat and Malakand division,” he said.

He was talking to Air Vice-Marshal Nadeem Sabir, Air Officer Commanding Pakistan Air Force Risalpur Academy, who called on him at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here.

The chief minister was briefed about the different projects undertaken by Pakistan Air Force. He was particularly briefed about the upgrading project of the Saidu Sharif Airport.

He was told that this would be an airport of international standards. Dir, Chitral, Malakand and other adjacent districts would benefit from this airport.

The land has been acquired for this project and payment to the owners of land started.

Employment to one member of each affected family would also be provided. The runway of the airport would be reconstructed. However, there were some issues needing administrative support of the provincial government.

The chief minister assured to provide the required support and assistance and said that he would try to remove hindrances in this project on a priority basis.

He said this was an important project that would enhance exports. The provincial government will provide every possible help and will also facilitate to resolve the issues related to the federal government because this was basically the domain of federal government.

The chief minister assured to consider the request for participation of Pakistan Air Force in the development of Kheshgi Park project.

He directed the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments adjacent to the boundary wall of Risalpur Academy. He also directed to resolve the issue regarding land acquisition for launching flight in Kaghan.

Later Air Vice Marshal Sarfaraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command Peshawar, called on the chief minister.

Matters of mutual interests, capabilities and specialities of PAF, ongoing activities in the province particularly training quality in the technical education and Vocational centres of TEVTA were discussed in details in the meeting.

The chief minister proposed the Air Force to establish a resort at Gabin Jabba and said this was a beautiful and accessible place having the rich potential of tourism.

Sarfaraz Khan agreed with this proposal and showed his keen interest in developing a resort on the site.