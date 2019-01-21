Development not to be restricted to small cities, says Buzdar

OKARA: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan is moving ahead under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan despite obstructions by the anti-PTI elements.

He was talking to the delegation of party workers, led by PTI central leader Ashraf Khan Sohna, at the DC office on late Saturday night.

He said the development and progress would not be restricted to some cities like the past and small cities would also benefit from the uplift schemes. He said the district administration of Punjab had been directed to keep their doors open for the common man.

The CM reached the DC office Okara along with IG Punjab Amjad Javed Salimi. The DHQ hospital was put on alert due to the expected arrival of the CM. The CM praised construction of a shelter for the patients and their relatives for a night stay with the provision of free food and advised to make it further better. He said that the PTI government was determined and had been struggling to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Different reforms are being enforced to face the present challenges, he added.

MAN FOUND DEAD: A 30-year-old man was found dead in the field at village 7/GD on Sunday. The villagers traced the body of an unidentified man and informed the police. Police have started tracing the whereabouts of the victim.

POWER SHUTDOWN: People are facing problems due to power loadshedding in teh city.

They are facing problems due to power outages. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter to resolve it.