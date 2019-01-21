KP Police arrest 9,893 suspects in 15 days

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, under the National Action Plan, have rounded up 9,893 suspects and also recovered arms and ammunition in operations throughout the province during the last 15 days, according to a police statement.

A total of 5,511 search and strike operations and snap- checking were conducted in different parts of the province during the last 15 days.

The police recovered 1,158 arms of different kinds and 17,682 cartridges of the different bore.

The operations included 794 search and strike and more than 4700 snap-checking exercises.

According to police officials, 23,791 houses were checked and 637 first information report registered for non-submission of tenant information forms. Similarly, 71 FIRs were lodged against hotels for non-verification of guests.

Likewise, security inspections of educational institutions were also carried out and 31 FIRs registered against educational institutions for lack of security arrangements. During snap-checking on 4,717 checkpoints, a total of 5920 suspects were held and 464 arms of different kinds and 8403 rounds of different bore recovered.

In actions against illegal immigrants, two Afghans were detained for lack of registration and valid documents. Similarly, 64 cases were registered about the misuse of loudspeakers and 72 people taken into custody. The police also lodged six FIRs against bus terminals for insufficient security arrangements and 252 FIRs for insufficient security arrangements for the vulnerable establishment and places.

652 illegal gas connections cut off in Peshawar: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Peshawar region, has disconnected 652 illegal connections in several rural areas of the provincial capital during the last week.

SNGPL Peshawar General Manager Saqib Arbab told The News the areas where the campaign was carried out included Sarband, Bahadar Killay, Landi Arbab, Pishtakhara, Landai Sarak, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga, and Chamkani.

He said that six First Information Reports (FIRs) have already been lodged while another 21 applications have been submitted in various police stations for registration of FIRs.

The official added that actions have also been taken against users of illegal gas compressors and so far 57 compressors and 68 gas meters disconnected.

Saqib Arbab added that during a joint operation with district administrations of Karak and Kohat, 10 illegal connections for plaster factories have been disconnected and FIRs have been lodged against the owners.

“In Karak, Hangu and Kohat, 14 illegal commercial gas connections and 11 illegal gas pipelines’ networks of various diameters have been disconnected. Also, special task force teams have been constituted against gas pilferage and the operation will continue in all the rural parts of Peshawar and other districts in southern parts,” he added.

The official said that work has been started to solve the problem of low gas pressure, for which 16-inch diameters pipeline is being prepared for Hayatabad and surroundings, 12-inch for Peshawar city, 8-inch for Warsak road and surroundings, 6-inch pipe for Kohat road and Peshawar city, besides several other projects.

Civil society protests against Sahiwal incident: Members of the civil society staged a protest on Sunday against the Sahiwal incident in which the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel shot dead four people including three of a family.

The protesters, including children, were holding placards inscribed with slogans “stop the killing of innocent civilians,” “arrest the killers,” “killers of parents in front of their children have no fear of Allah,” and “don’t you have children, O shooters?” At a rally near Peshawar Press Club, the demonstrators demanded justice for the victims and exemplary punishment for the murderers.

The protesters expressed anger at the federal information minister and others who tried to hide the crime and defend the killers. They also criticised the government’s failure to provide protection to citizens. The protesters expressed solidarity with the victim family and demanded justice for the aggrieved at the earliest.

Women’s cycle race postponed due to parties’ protest: Pak Development Mission has said that the organisation did not face any problem in organising women’s cycle race in Peshawar.

Speaking at a press conference here on Sunday, Director Programmes Pak Development Mission Syed Iqbal Shah said the event was postponed due to the protest of various political parties.

He said the organisation postponed the event when they came to know about the protest of political parties.

He said that female cyclists can ride their cycles in Peshawar like other parts of the country. He said that they could not coordinate with the Cantonment police before organising the event. Zartasha Jamal, CEO of the organisation, said that the event would be organised again within two months.

She regretted her organisation’s lack of coordination with stakeholders, including political parties, leading to the postponement of the event.