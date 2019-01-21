Military courts are need of the hour: Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday said the military courts are need of the time, and this issue should not be ignored through statements.

“It is not understandable what kind of fears have those who are opposing the military courts,” he said while talking to media on Sunday. He said according to the military spokesman, 717 cases were brought before the military courts and out of which 648 cases were decided and 345 terrorists were hanged in the last four years.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the fact should not be ignored that the National Action Plan was approved with the consensus between the political and military leadership. “Those points which relates to the Pakistan Army in the National Action Plan were implemented, but it is regretted that the civilian institutions did not complete their work,” he said.

The former prime minister said he was present in the meeting with all the political leadership and when the matter of the military courts came up then, he suggested to ask a mother who sent her child with the lunch box to school, and got back the body of the child in pieces. “The mothers of those children did not interest in long speeches on law and constitution,” he said.

He said in a meeting after the incident of the Army Public School (APS), all the political leadership—Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Imran Khan, Aftab Sherpao and other political leaders besides General Raheel Sharif and all supported the National Action Plan.

“And after the meeting and approval of the National Action Plan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman prayed for the success of the National Action Plan,” he said.

Earlier, Ch Sujaat Hussain convened a consultative meeting of his party today (Monday) to decide the future line of action on the deadlock with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and future of the alliance in Punjab and Centre.

The meeting would be attended by the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, PML-Q Secretary General and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi and party legislators of the national and provincial assemblies.

The deadlock between the PTI and PML-Q persisted for the last few days when the Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals, Ammar Yasir, the lone minister of the PML-Q in the Punjab cabinet, tendered his resignation on Friday to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, following PTI’s Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry talked about creating a forward bloc in the PML-Q.

It is expected that the PML-Q leadership will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to convey the party’s reservation.