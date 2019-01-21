Senate body to examine FIA report on human trafficking today

ISLAMABAD: Senate’s Committee on Interior in its meeting today (Monday) to examine the report of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on illegal immigration, human smuggling and human trafficking of Pakistanis through air, land and sea routes.

Senate’s Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rahman Malik will chair the meeting. It will also examine the report of the FIA on illegal immigration and human trafficking of Pakistani citizens with connivances of fake agents and overseas promoters through seaports and airports with particular reference to the death of 11 Pakistanis who drowned in Libya.

The Senate’s Committee will also examine the report of the FIA regarding a complaint against illegal operations of M/s Hadeed International Ltd at Karachi Airport.

The committee will also consider the bill, The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2017, moved by Senator Moshin Aziz. The bill aims to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Authority for regulation and promotion of the real estate sector and to ensure sale of plot, apartment or building, as the case may be or sale of real estate project, in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of consumers in the real estate sector and to establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal and also to establish the Appellate Tribunal to hear appeals against the decisions, directions or orders of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and the adjudicating officer and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.