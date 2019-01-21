close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

Dacoit killed in crossfire

National

OKARA: A dacoit was shot dead during the cross-firing between his gang and the villagers at village Kharal Kalan near Hujra Shah Moqeem on late Saturday night. Three armed dacoits entered a grocery store and started looting. The shopkeeper resisted and shouted. Other villagers gathered on the spot and started chasing the dacoits. The dacoits started firing and the villagers also retaliated. A dacoit came in front of the gun of his accomplice and received fatal injuries. He fell dead while his two other accomplices managed to escape. Later, police took the corpse in custody and shifted it to the THQ hospital.

