Mon Jan 21, 2019
January 21, 2019

Kidnapped girl found dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2019

LAHORE: A 13-year-old girl was found dead in an open drain on Sunday. The girl, identified as Uzma, was kidnapped from Hunjarwal three days back. The body bore marks of torture, police said. The victim's family blocked the motorway by placing the body in the middle of the road. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder. The protesters went berserk when the police snatched the body and resorted to lathi charge to disperse them. The protesters pelted stones at the policemen, as a result of which some officials sustained injuries. Police restored traffic on the motorway.

