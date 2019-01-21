Couple wounded in police firing

KARACHI: A couple was injured in the Korangi area in an alleged police firing on Sunday night. The incident took place in Korangi No 5. According to witnesses, the police were carrying out snap-checking in the area when they opened fire on suspects riding a motorcycle who managed to escape. However, a couple who were passing by the scene were injured as they were hit by bullets. Meanwhile, police officials claimed that the couple were not injured by the police; instead, they were wounded by the suspects when they opened fire while trying to escape. The injured were identified as 40-year-old Adnan, son of Arfeen, and his wife, 30-year-old Saqiba Bibi. The Sindh inspector general of police has taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District Korangi police chief.