Ex-MNA shows concern over wagon stand shifting

JHANG: Former PML-N MNA and the transport company’s owner, Sheikh M Akram Sunday said that the district administration had shifted the D-class wagon and bus terminals to the general bus stand where there is no sitting and toilet facility for the passengers and to allegedly please their political rivals.

He said that last week, the district administration held a meeting with the local transporters and the owners of D-class bus and wagon stands but a local MPA, having an affiliation with the banned outfit, was influencing the meeting.

Sheikh Akram alleged that the officials ignored the facts that parking sheds, passengers sitting place, rest areas and even the toilet facilities are not present in the general bus stand. He pointed out that the district administration had spent billions of public funds for the renovation and provision of luxuries in the residences, offices and rest houses for the officers but not a single penny was spent for the development of the city’s only general bus stand.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to look into the matter. Jhang DC Shaukat Ali was not available as he was on a leave. However, the district administration spokesman, in a written response, said that under the supervision of senior officials D-class wagon and bus terminals was being shifted to the general bus stand to resolve the traffic choking problem of the city on permanent basis without any discrimination.