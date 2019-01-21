Dil Kiya Karey -- another star studded drama of Geo

KARACHI: 7th Sky Entertainment has always been a pioneer in providing quality entertainment for viewers and came with another signature production named “Dil Kiya Karey” which stars Feroze Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Marina Khan, Abid Ali, Sarmad Khosat, Mirza Zain Baig and Maryam Nafees in important roles.

Produced by none other than the remarkable duo of ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the creators of 7th Sky Entertainment, the play is written by Asma Nabeel of Khaani fame and directed by the brilliant Mehreen Jabbar who will be making a comeback with this project.

Dil Kiya Karey is a love triangle between Feroze, Yumna and Zain Baig, drama highlights important issues that are deeply rooted in the society also discussed social taboos.

The drama has a stellar cast including Sonia Rehman, Shamim Hilaly and Tanveer Jamal aside from the lead actors and it can be anticipated that it will create a new benchmark in drama history. This story highlights the unconditional love of Arman for Aimy, this story shares how one person’s unconditional love and trust can bring peace in the life of his loved one. Aimy is a 25 year old young vibrant girl who lives with her parents abroad and have deep rooted family values and a very traditional family that is based in Pakistan.

Aimy visits her paternal grandmother, Sohana Begum to attend the wedding of her first cousin, Muskan. As soon as Aimy arrives at her family home Muskan and Aimy become good friends and Armaan starts loving Aimy secretly. They all are having great time together and Armaan is unaware of the fact that his childhood friend has feelings for Aimy and he wants to get married to her.

An unfortunate death of Aimy’s parents have changed the life for her and in this difficult time everybody will console Aimy and Armaan learns about his friend’s feelings for Aimy. Slowly Saadi, Muskan and Armaan will bring Aimy back to life. Armaan sacrifices his love for her and help Saadi and Aimy to get married but because of an unforeseen event Aimy’s life will change again. In her hour of need Armaan will support her because he wants to give her best in life and he believes in giving his best to the love of his life. Will Armaan achieve what he wants to bring in Aimy’s life? The play is air on every Monday at 8p.m on Geo Entertainment.