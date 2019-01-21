close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
Mumtaz Alvi
January 21, 2019

APC to launch movement for GB rights

Top Story

Mumtaz Alvi
ISLAMABAD: The Gilgit-Baltistan All Parties Conference Sunday decided to launch a movement to secure rights for the region on the pattern of other provinces. Representatives of various political, religious and civic bodies attended the conference at a local hotel and expressed their views. A 10-point joint declaration was adopted on the occasion that was shared with the media. The declaration noted that since the ambiguity about the region’s constitutional status had been removed in the apex court’s recent judgement; therefore, the federation should now ensure provision of fundamental rights. The declaration noted that barring three subjects — defence, finance and foreign affairs — the rest should be in the domain of the region and a process must be initiated for establishment of a local authority and the powers should rest with the GB Assembly. The forum vowed to peacefully push for establishment of Supreme Court on the pattern of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court. Earlier, the speakers contended that they were not against the state of Pakistan but wanted due rights.

Those who attended the meeting included GB Awami Action Committee’s head Hafiz Sultan Raees, Awami Action Committee GB and MWM leader Agha Ali Rizvi, former chief justice GB Jaffar Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the GB Assembly Captain (R) Shafi and representatives of lawyer bodies.

