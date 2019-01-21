Undefeated Oubaali claims vacant WBC title

LAS VEGAS: Nordine Oubaali earned his first world title Saturday by beating Rau’shee Warren by a unanimous decision to claim the vacant World Boxing Council bantamweight belt.

The 32-year-old Frenchman remained undefeated in his first fight on US soil, which came on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Adrien Broner fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

"I made my dream come true, my American dream," said Oubaali. It marked the second time the two southpaws have tangled but the first as professionals, with Oubaali winning a flyweight division contest at the 2012 London Olympics.

Oubaali captured the WBC title that became available after Luis Nery failed to make weight for a fight last year. Oubaali, who improved to 15-0 with 11 KOs, won on all three judges’ scorecards, 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113.

Oubaali became champion in his first chance at a world title after turning pro five years ago. The French-born fighter of Moroccan descent had over 200 fights as an amateur and is a two-time Olympian.