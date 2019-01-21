Impey wins first back-to-back Tour Down Under titles

ADELAIDE: South Africa’s Daryl Impey hung on up the torturous final Willunga Hill to become the first cyclist to win back-to-back titles at Australia’s Tour Down Under outside Adelaide on Sunday.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Impey, who won last year’s UCI season-opening event on countback, dug in to take this year’s general classification behind sixth-stage winner Richie Porte of Australia up the physically-demanding three-kilometre (1.9-mile) climb to the finish line. Impey, with a total time of 20 hours 30 minutes 42 seconds, beat Porte by 13 seconds for the race with Dutchman Wouter Poels of Sky Team a further four seconds away in third place overall.

No one has won consecutive titles in the 21 years of the Tour Down Under, while Porte, the 2017 Tour winner, has been runner-up four times. "I never dreamed to come here and win twice in a row," Impey said.

"Every year we come here with strong ambitions. I knew the competition is always tough. I just believed in myself, and it was just fantastic to pull it off." It was Porte’s sixth-consecutive victory up the notorious Willunga Hill stage but knowing he needed to win by 10 seconds to beat Impey, he sat up out of his saddle and gave everything to try to pinch the title at the summit. But even though Porte reigned supreme yet again up the hill, Impey did enough to finish a few metres behind him and Poels, to secure the race’s grand classification.