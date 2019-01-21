Lahore races: Royal Ransom win Blooming Maid Cup

LAHORE: Royal Ransom emerged as the winner of the Blooming Maid Cup as there were eight races held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

There were six Kaghan and one Murree Plate races while one Blooming Maid Cup and Royal Ransom was the star of the day as it won the cup race covering 6.5 furlong in one minute and 20 seconds. On the other hand, the race for the new entrants had Good Action as the winner.

Results: First race: Winner Good Action, second Beach Beauty and third Bet of the Day

Second race: Winner Stella, second Amir's Love and third Umer Queen.

Third race: Winner Al Ilan, second Dimple and third Desert Rain.

Fourth race: Winner Khan Jee, second Neeli De Great and third Fancy Boy.

Fifth race: Winner Tiger Jutt, second Minding and third Miss Ravi Road.

Sixth race: Winner Montrail, second Jabbar Prince and third Tombo.

Seventh race: Winner Royal Ransom, second Costa Rika and third Sajawal.

Eighth race: Winner Mighty Wings and second Phenomenal One