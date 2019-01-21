close
Mon Jan 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AB
Asher Butt
January 21, 2019

Lahore races: Royal Ransom win Blooming Maid Cup

Sports

AB
Asher Butt
January 21, 2019

LAHORE: Royal Ransom emerged as the winner of the Blooming Maid Cup as there were eight races held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

There were six Kaghan and one Murree Plate races while one Blooming Maid Cup and Royal Ransom was the star of the day as it won the cup race covering 6.5 furlong in one minute and 20 seconds. On the other hand, the race for the new entrants had Good Action as the winner.

Results: First race: Winner Good Action, second Beach Beauty and third Bet of the Day

Second race: Winner Stella, second Amir's Love and third Umer Queen.

Third race: Winner Al Ilan, second Dimple and third Desert Rain.

Fourth race: Winner Khan Jee, second Neeli De Great and third Fancy Boy.

Fifth race: Winner Tiger Jutt, second Minding and third Miss Ravi Road.

Sixth race: Winner Montrail, second Jabbar Prince and third Tombo.

Seventh race: Winner Royal Ransom, second Costa Rika and third Sajawal.

Eighth race: Winner Mighty Wings and second Phenomenal One

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports